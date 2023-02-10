×
Paris Hilton Blooms in Floral Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at JP Morgan Event With Husband Carter Reum

By Melody Rivera
New mom Paris Hilton looks amazing in a blue lace dress as she meets up with husband Carter Reum at a JP Morgan event in Miami
Two weeks after announcing the birth of her first child, Paris Hilton made a floral statement as she attended a JP Morgan Event in Miami with her husband, Carter Reum, on Thursday.

The “Simple Life” star wore a light blue laced short-sleeve dress that featured a square neckline and an A-line silhouette.

Hilton accessories with a pair of diamond studs and white cat eye sunglasses with blackout lenses. She matched her retro eyewear with a white leather Louis Vuitton handbag that featured a light pink monogram scarf that wrapped around the handle.

The star kept her bright blond locks in a sleek high ponytail with a face-framing side part that brought attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of white pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a gold stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Reum opted for darker tones with a navy blue button-down shirt which he paired with white tapered trousers. He completed his look with a pair of black leather sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a ribbed effect on both sides of the lace-up closure. The sneakers had a contrasting look with a white sole.

The couple was last seen walking the red carpet at the Grammys earlier this week where Hilton was wearing a Celine sequined dress with pointed-toe pumps.

PHOTOS: Paris Hilton’s Style Evolution From 1997 to Now 

