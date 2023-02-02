Paris Hilton Brings Glitter on the Golf Course in Pyramid Heels With Fingerless Gloves & Pleated Miniskirt

Paris Hilton brought her glamorous style to the golf course in a new Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate superstar uploaded a Reel, which sees her strutting onto a green field with a golf club in her hand. Another quick clip sees Hilton smiling as she skips across a sign.

“That’s how we do it #LovesIt,” Hilton captioned the post.

In the video, the heiress dons a cream and pink varsity jacket. The piece had a round neckline, button snap closures at the center and thick cuffs. She complemented the outerwear with a cropped white tank top and pink high-waist pleated mini skirt.

Hilton styled her blond hair in a high ponytail and swept her bangs on the side. Sticking to her signature luxe style, “The Simple Life” star accessorized with white pointy sunglasses and glittery pink fingerless fishnet gloves.

Completing the media personality’s look was a set of silver pumps. The silhouette had a round toe, thin strap around the ankle and sat atop a sparkling pyramid heel. Pyramid heels offer a fresh take on traditional heel styles. The shape easily adds an eye-catching detail to any shoe style and ensemble.

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The “Simple Life” star has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

As 2023 has just begun, it’s certain to be a big year for Hilton with the arrival of her baby and her memoir on the way in addition to being a business mogul.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.