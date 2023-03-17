Paris Hilton Pops in Pink Floral Dress With Cutout Pumps at ‘The One Show’

Paris Hilton served spring style in a pretty ensemble for her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar and DJ was spotted leaving “The One Show” in London today.

Hilton looked chic for the outing, wearing a sheer floral print dress. The piece had puffy shoulder pads, short ruched sleeves, black streamlined bows at the center and a pleated skirt.

Paris Hilton leaves ‘The One Show’ on March 16, 2023, in London. CREDIT: GC Images

To amp up the glam factor, “The Simple Life” star accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a small black handbag. As for makeup, Hilton went with a dust of blush and a neutral matte pout. She parted her blond tresses in the middle and curled the ends.

Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, Hilton completed her look with a sharp set of black pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on style featured an elongated triangular pointed-toe, cutouts at the back and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s pointed-toe pumps at “The One Show” on March 16, 2023, in London. CREDIT: GC Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Paris Hilton leaves ‘The One Show’ on March 16, 2023, in London. CREDIT: GC Images

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The “Simple Life” star has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

As 2023 has just begun, it’s certain to be a big year for Hilton with the arrival of her baby and her memoir on the way in addition to being a business mogul.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.