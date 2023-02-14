Paris Hilton Delivers Valentine’s Day Style in Heart Dress & 6-Inch Red Lip Heels for Date Night With Husband Carter Reum

You can always count on Paris Hilton to commit to a theme. The multi-hyphenate superstar did just that while enjoying an early Valentine’s Day dinner with her husband Carter Reum on Feb. 13. The couple who recently welcomed their first child together was spotted at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hilton certainly dressed for the occasion, stepping out in a red dress by Carolina Herrera that was entirely covered with large pink hearts. The pretty piece also featured short-sleeves, a fitted bodice and a scalloped skirt.

(L-R) Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sticking to the theme of the romantic holiday, the businesswoman and DJ accessorized her look with pink sunglasses, a red sweater and carried a heart-shaped handbag that featured the word “single” on it.

Related Karlie Kloss Looks Pretty in Pink Monochrome Suit & Glossy Pointy Pumps for 'CBS Studios' Michelle Obama Brings Sporty Style to Valentine's Day With Barack Obama in Maroon Athleisure & Knit Sneakers Paris Hilton Blooms in Floral Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at JP Morgan Event With Husband Carter Reum

Hilton’s husband Carter Reum was sported a classic all-black look for the date-night. The author and entrepreneur wore a bomber jacket with a T-shirt and pants. On his feet was a pair of black and white sneakers.

Paris Hilton arrives at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for Hilton, the heiress boosted her ensemble with a pair of nude platform pumps by Charlotte Olympia. The silhouette was embellished with red lips at the front and a chunky pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat a 6-inch red stiletto heel.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s platform pumps at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Paris Hilton arrives at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The “Simple Life” star has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.