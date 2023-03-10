×
Pamela Anderson Wears Scene-Stealing Fringe Coat & Pointy Pumps at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

By Melody Rivera
Pamela Anderson had a standout fashion moment as she attended Versace’s fall 2023 show in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 9.

The “Baywatch” star layered a black Versace turtleneck top with an oversized shimmering fringe coat. She paired the jacket with a matching skirt, completing her scene-stealing look.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Anderson accessorized with a pair of blackout sunglasses and a black embellished shoulder bag with a linked strap. She kept her bright blond locks in a messy updo style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black leather pumps. The sleek silhouette featured a pointed toe which was decorated with lace-up detailing. The heels also had a slingback strap that had studs that lined the inside of the heels. The pumps brought height to the look with a clear stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The last time we saw the actress was talking about her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month wearing a sharp black satin dress with 5-inch heels. The new film talks about the actress’ life in the public eye from her perspective. The film is now available to view on the streaming platform.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

