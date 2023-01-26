Pamela Anderson Poses for ‘Variety’ in Bodycon Dress & Leg-Climbing Sandal Heels

Pamela Anderson graced the cover for Variety‘s latest issue, out today.

The ’90s bombshell spoke to the magazine about Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” the time she stumbled on Jack Nicholson having a threesome in a bathroom at the Playboy Mansion, being unequally compensated for “Baywatch,” her unlikely friendship with Julian Assange, and her upcoming Netflix documentary and memoir.

Pamela Anderson for Variety. CREDIT: Via Variety

For the cover, Anderson posed on a bed in a mauve bodycon dress featuring heavy ruching. She completed this look with strappy sandal heels. The style featured rounded toes and a sturdy leg-climbing construction. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and up and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Related Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at 'The Howard Stern Show' Dixie D'Amelio Goes Rad for Plaids in Coat Dress and Boots at Variety Entertainment Summit 2023 Angela Bassett Pops in Monochrome Yellow Jumpsuit and Platform Espadrilles at Variety Brunch

Pamela Anderson for Variety. CREDIT: Via Variety

Another full-body shot saw Anderson sitting on a couch, answering a pink prop phone clad in golden micro shorts and a terracotta long-sleeve tee. She also sported a pair of glossy nude pointed-toe pumps featuring triangular toes and sizable 3 to 4-inch heels.

Pamela Anderson for Variety. CREDIT: Via Variety

Other looks included a tan trench coat dress with black stitching, a glittering gold tank top and a pastel pink ballerina-inspired dress complete with a tulle skirt.

Every shot saw the “Baywatch” star sporting her iconic thin brows and a nude lip along with her voluminous side-swept hair. The iconic makeup and hair styling have become Anderson’s trademarks.

Anderson has solidified her status as a cultural icon. Her trendsetting fashion choices like beachy crop tops, classic denim shorts and miniskirts are still re-created today. While her ’90s bombshell style remains eternally influential, the activist currently favors labels like Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Tom Ford.

PHOTOS: Take a look back at some of Pamela Anderson’s iconic 90s style moments.