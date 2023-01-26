Pamela Anderson Poses for ‘Variety’ in Bodycon Dress & Leg-Climbing Sandal Heels

Pamela Anderson graced the cover for Variety‘s latest issue, out today.
The ’90s bombshell spoke to the magazine about Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” the time she stumbled on Jack Nicholson having a threesome in a bathroom at the Playboy Mansion, being unequally compensated for “Baywatch,” her unlikely friendship with Julian Assange, and her upcoming Netflix documentary and memoir.
For the cover, Anderson posed on a bed in a mauve bodycon dress featuring heavy ruching. She completed this look with strappy sandal heels. The style featured rounded toes and a sturdy leg-climbing construction. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and up and around her ankles, securing them in place.
Another full-body shot saw Anderson sitting on a couch, answering a pink prop phone clad in golden micro shorts and a terracotta long-sleeve tee. She also sported a pair of glossy nude pointed-toe pumps featuring triangular toes and sizable 3 to 4-inch heels.
Other looks included a tan trench coat dress with black stitching, a glittering gold tank top and a pastel pink ballerina-inspired dress complete with a tulle skirt.
Every shot saw the “Baywatch” star sporting her iconic thin brows and a nude lip along with her voluminous side-swept hair. The iconic makeup and hair styling have become Anderson’s trademarks.
Anderson has solidified her status as a cultural icon. Her trendsetting fashion choices like beachy crop tops, classic denim shorts and miniskirts are still re-created today. While her ’90s bombshell style remains eternally influential, the activist currently favors labels like Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Tom Ford.
