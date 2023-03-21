Pamela Anderson Makes Preppy Statement in Monogrammed Miniskirt & Strappy Sandals at Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn VIP Dinner

Pamela Anderson attended the Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn Global Activation VIP dinner yesterday in London.

For the occasion, Anderson wore a preppy ensemble comprised of a bright blue button-down tucked into a tan monogrammed miniskirt. Overtop it all, the model sported a tan coat with blue and white striped lining.

Pamela Anderson seen leaving the Tommy x Shawn: The “Classics Reborn” global activation VIP dinner on March 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, Anderson opted for black sandal heels with thin winding straps. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Crisscrossing straps ran across the top of the star’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance.

A closer look at Pamela Anderson’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankles.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial Croc Madame heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

Pamela Anderson seen leaving the Tommy x Shawn: The “Classics Reborn” global activation VIP dinner on March 20, 2023, in London. CREDIT: GC Images

Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes’ newest capsule collection goes back to basics. In the duo’s Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn line, Hilfiger and Mendes have partnered on a capsule highlighting classic, timeless wardrobe pieces. The 28-piece collection features an array of pre-90s-inspired, relaxed sweatshirts, jeans, polo shirts, blazers, underwear and separates in versatile hues of navy, white, maroon, tan and brown, retailing from $30-$399. Standout pieces also include a sharp blazer and co-branded varsity jacket in a similar spirit of nostalgic prep.

PHOTOS: Take a look back at some of Pamela Anderson’s iconic 90s style moments.

