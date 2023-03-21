Pamela Anderson Makes Preppy Statement in Monogrammed Miniskirt & Strappy Sandals at Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn VIP Dinner

Pamela Anderson attended the Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn Global Activation VIP dinner yesterday in London.
For the occasion, Anderson wore a preppy ensemble comprised of a bright blue button-down tucked into a tan monogrammed miniskirt. Overtop it all, the model sported a tan coat with blue and white striped lining.
On her feet, Anderson opted for black sandal heels with thin winding straps. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Crisscrossing straps ran across the top of the star’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance.
Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankles.
When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial Croc Madame heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.
Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes’ newest capsule collection goes back to basics. In the duo’s Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn line, Hilfiger and Mendes have partnered on a capsule highlighting classic, timeless wardrobe pieces. The 28-piece collection features an array of pre-90s-inspired, relaxed sweatshirts, jeans, polo shirts, blazers, underwear and separates in versatile hues of navy, white, maroon, tan and brown, retailing from $30-$399. Standout pieces also include a sharp blazer and co-branded varsity jacket in a similar spirit of nostalgic prep.
PHOTOS: Take a look back at some of Pamela Anderson’s iconic 90s style moments.
