Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Pamela Anderson arrived to “The Howard Stern Show” today in a ladylike ensemble reminiscent of ’50s Hollywood stars. The “Baywatch” alum went to the Sirius XM studio to discuss her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” both dropping on Jan. 31.

Anderson donned a champagne-colored dress with a knee-length A-line skirt for the occasion. The dress featured a semi-corseted bodice and the sleeves were gathered to the actress’s elbows.

Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

The model forewent accessories and wore her iconic blond locks in tousled waves. For glam, Anderson had rosy pink cheeks, an arched brow, a smokey gray eye and a pink glossed lip.

The dress paired perfectly with her footwear choice. Anderson slipped on a pair of gray pointed-toe velvet Christian Louboutin pumps that coordinated well with the metallic accent of her dress. The shoes are in the Iriza style and feature 4-inch heels.

Pamela Anderson discusses the release of her upcoming memoir and documentary on “The Howard Stern Show.” CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

In her memoir and documentary, Anderson delves into her tumultuous personal and professional background, exploring topics like her hectic on-off relationship with musician Tommy Lee, her difficult childhood and encounters with various Hollywood A-listers, like Sylvester Stallone.

