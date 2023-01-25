Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Pamela Anderson arrived to “The Howard Stern Show” today in a ladylike ensemble reminiscent of ’50s Hollywood stars. The “Baywatch” alum went to the Sirius XM studio to discuss her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” both dropping on Jan. 31.
Anderson donned a champagne-colored dress with a knee-length A-line skirt for the occasion. The dress featured a semi-corseted bodice and the sleeves were gathered to the actress’s elbows.
The model forewent accessories and wore her iconic blond locks in tousled waves. For glam, Anderson had rosy pink cheeks, an arched brow, a smokey gray eye and a pink glossed lip.
The dress paired perfectly with her footwear choice. Anderson slipped on a pair of gray pointed-toe velvet Christian Louboutin pumps that coordinated well with the metallic accent of her dress. The shoes are in the Iriza style and feature 4-inch heels.
In her memoir and documentary, Anderson delves into her tumultuous personal and professional background, exploring topics like her hectic on-off relationship with musician Tommy Lee, her difficult childhood and encounters with various Hollywood A-listers, like Sylvester Stallone.