Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at ‘The Howard Stern Show’

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Pamela Anderson Visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’
July 1996
November 1996
1997
1997
Pamela Anderson arrived to “The Howard Stern Show” today in a ladylike ensemble reminiscent of ’50s Hollywood stars. The “Baywatch” alum went to the Sirius XM studio to discuss her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” both dropping on Jan. 31.

Anderson donned a champagne-colored dress with a knee-length A-line skirt for the occasion. The dress featured a semi-corseted bodice and the sleeves were gathered to the actress’s elbows.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

The model forewent accessories and wore her iconic blond locks in tousled waves. For glam, Anderson had rosy pink cheeks, an arched brow, a smokey gray eye and a pink glossed lip.

The dress paired perfectly with her footwear choice. Anderson slipped on a pair of gray pointed-toe velvet Christian Louboutin pumps that coordinated well with the metallic accent of her dress. The shoes are in the Iriza style and feature 4-inch heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Pamela Anderson discusses the release of her upcoming memoir and documentary on “The Howard Stern Show.”
CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

In her memoir and documentary, Anderson delves into her tumultuous personal and professional background, exploring topics like her hectic on-off relationship with musician Tommy Lee, her difficult childhood and encounters with various Hollywood A-listers, like Sylvester Stallone.

