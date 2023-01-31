Pamela Anderson Revives ‘Baywatch’-Red at Documentary Premiere in Louboutin Heels & Beaded Dress for Netflix’s ‘Pamela, A Love Story’

Pamela Anderson slipped in a skin-tight red piece for the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela: A Love Story” last night in Los Angeles.

The latest cover star of Variety’s latest issue revisited the iconic red swimsuit she rose to fame with in the ’90s show “Baywatch” for the screening of a new Netflix documentary about her life that debuts on Netflix today.

Pamela Anderson attend Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The actor and long-time PETA ambassador walked the red carpet with her two sons, Brandon Thomas, and Dylan Lee, wearing a Naeem Kahn slim-fitting dress with beaded details on the front.

(L-R): Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

As per footwear, Anderson matched the dress with a pair of strappy high-heeled Christian Louboutin sandals in the same shade of red.

Pamela Anderson attend Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The Canadian star even shared a more detailed snapshot of her shoe choice ahead of the premiere as a teaser of her full outfit.

Anderson stayed loyal to her signature ’90s look for beauty look as well, sporting a messy updo with slightly parted fringe, brown-lined lips, and extra black eyeliner framing her blue eyes.

For accessories, she topped off the look with a pair of Cicada Diamond drop earrings and a white diamond ring by Delfina Delettrez.

From her beauty choices to her bombshell dress, once again Anderson proved that her iconic bombshell style remains very relevant these days. But there is no doubt her style has evolved significantly since her “Baywatch” days, and today the TV star and activist favors Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford or Jacquemus gowns over the cutout jean shorts and crop tops she contributed to turning into a fashion trend. For footwear, Christian Louboutin is her red carpet and events go-to.

