Pamela Anderson Walks the Runway in Breezy Suit & Square-Toe Pumps at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Pamela Anderson walked Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show yesterday in Miami.

The former “Baywatch“ star was outfitted in a taupe spring-ready suit. Her ensemble was comprised of an oversized blazer with a boxy silhouette worn overtop what appeared to be a matching sheer crew neck sweater. On bottom, Anderson wore matching taupe slacks featuring a slouchy fit.

Pamela Anderson walked Boss’ spring 2023 show on March 14, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni

The star wore what looked to be a skinny taupe scarf around her neck and wore her iconic blond hair back and out of her face, situated in a messy updo.

On her feet, Anderson trudged down the runway in a sharp pair of matt tan pointed-toe pumps that created a cohesive appearance when paired with her neutral-toned ensemble. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, square toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Anderson included.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

