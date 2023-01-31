Pamela Anderson Goes Business-Chic in White Jumpsuit & Matching Pumps to Kick Off ‘Love, Pamela’ Book Tour

Pamela Anderson was spotted arriving at the Grove Barnes and Noble to start her book tour for “Love, Pamela” today in Los Angeles. The “Baywatch” star arrived at the bookstore clad in an all-white ensemble and coordinating pumps.

Anderson was outfitted in a slouchy collared jumpsuit that was belted in order to define her waist. The style was worn underneath a matching coat that was draped over her shoulders, complimenting her business-chic outfit.

Pamela Anderson is seen arriving at her book tour at the Grove Barnes and Noble on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Anderson accessorized with large black cat eye sunnies in an eye-eclipsing style. As for her hair, she stayed faithful to her go-to bombshell look that offered her blond tresses loads of volume.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Anderson styled a sleek pair of white leather pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the fashionable star a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Anderson included.

Anderson has solidified her status as a cultural icon. Her trendsetting fashion choices like beachy crop tops, classic denim shorts and miniskirts are still re-created today. While her ’90s bombshell style remains eternally influential, the activist currently favors labels like Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Tom Ford.

