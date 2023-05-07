Paloma Faith Brings Drama to Coronation Concert in Voluminous Pink Dress, Latex Gloves & Leather Boots

Paloma Faith brought drama to the stage as she performed for the members of the royal family and 20,000 guests at the Coronation Concert in Windsor, England, on Sunday.

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” singer wore a hot pink gown that featured oversized puff sleeves and a black leather turtleneck that matched her fitted latex glove sleeves. The dramatic piece had a black belt that accentuated the waist and rested right above the pleated skirt that cascaded into a voluminous asymmetrical hemline.

Paloma Faith performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Faith accessorized the look with a pair of gold earrings and a thick black headband that featured an oversized bow. She styled her bright blond locks into a high ponytail with a voluminous side part resting right in front of the sparkling headpiece. Her minimal makeup featured a glossy mauve lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather boots. The sleek silhouette featured a pointed toe decorated by a bow embellishment with a silver clasp at the center. The glossy boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about silver stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Paloma Faith performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The “Pennyworth” actress has an experiential fashion sense often gravitating towards unique stage ensembles encompassing textures like leather and tulle. She usually tends to pair her looks with embellished sandals or platform heels.