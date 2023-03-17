‘Top Chef’ Season 20 Lookbook: Padma Lakshmi Slips on Staud Cutout Dress & Polka Dot Pumps

Padma Lakshmi looked sharp in two different outfits during the last episode of Bravo’s cooking competition show “Top Chef,” which aired yesterday.

For the show’s latest episode, the model, actress, and cookbook author first slipped in an edgier-than-usual look. She went for a white sleeveless cutout dress that featured black leather piping and a thigh-high side slit.

Padma Lakshmi on “Top Chef”. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Padma accessorized the dress with a pair of heels that complemented the dress and kept accessories to a minimum, wearing only a pair of gold earrings and one ring.

As for makeup, she opted for a minimal but TV-ready look, with a soft pink lip adding a pop of color to her black and white look. She styled her hair parted in the middle with her signature loose beachy waves, adding a touch of relaxed allure to the outfit.

Padma Lakshmi on “Top Chef”. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

For her second look of the episode filmed outside of the TV set, Lakshmi chose a more casual outfit featuring a white blouse and high waist wide-legged pants in a camel tone and accessorized it with a long dangling necklace.

Padma Lakshmi on “Top Chef”. CREDIT: NBC

Regarding footwear, the TV host chose a pair of stylish pointed-toe stilettos in a black and white polka dots pattern.

When it comes to her style on Bravo’s show, Lakshmi told FN many options come from her own closet. “I have a really talented wizard who does my clothes on the tiniest budget and he does a great job. We do fittings, and I say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’’ she revealed in an interview where she discussed her footwear style.

“Top Chef” is a Bravo cooking competition television series that premiered on March 8, 2006. The show which is in its 20th season features different chefs competing against each other in culinary challenges. In each episode, they are judged by a panel of professional chefs and other top players in the food and wine industry, and one or more contestants are eliminated.