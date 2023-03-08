×
Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Holi in Cozy Leggings & Athletic Sneakers With Daughter Krishna

By Amina Ayoud
Padma Lakshmi rang in spring by celebrating Holi with her daughter Krishna Lakshmi-Dell in a video posted to her Instagram this Wednesday. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism and it’s celebrated on the full-moon day of the February-March cycle, by smearing bright colors on friends and family.

The video saw Lakshmi and her daughter outside throwing colorful powders at one another, the pair sporting the bright coloring on their clothing after all the fun was had.

The “Love, Loss, and What We Ate” author wore a plain white tee which she paired alongside black leggings with distinct striping going vertically down the sides of each pant leg. The model wore a gold pendant necklace and kept her hair down for the celebration.

For a comfortable and casual twist, Lakshmi wore black athletic sneakers sans laces and comfy mesh uppers. The soles, which were thick and made of rubber, were a contrasting white. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from celebrating holidays to working out and running errands.

Nev Schulman arriving to the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on June 12, 2022 in Century City, CA. Â© OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 12 Jun 2022 Pictured: Padma Lakshmi. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA867924_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Padma Lakshmi at the Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on June 12, 2022, in California.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Lakshmi is known for having a glamourous style when it comes to red carpets. She is often seen in evening gowns with strappy sandals. When she goes casual, Lakshmi prefers comfortable sneakers with basic staples, such as jeans and t-shirts.

