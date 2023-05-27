Orlando Bloom Pops in Paul Smith ‘Gradient’ Suit & Suede Santoni Lace-Ups for ‘Gran Turismo’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Orlando Bloom looked sharp at the “Gran Turismo” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival yesterday in Cannes, France.

The “Troy” actor was outfitted in a dashing and colorful Paul Smith tailored suit set comprised of an oversized blazer featuring gradient streaks of green and dark blue as if they were spray painted on. Bloom’s blazer was worn overtop nothing. Similarly, the “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” star’s pleated and tailored trousers featured the same splashes of color, creating a cohesive appearance.

Orlando Bloom attends the “Gran Turismo” Photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach Club on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

On the footwear front, Bloom donned suede lace-ups from the Italian luxury footwear brand Santoni. The shoes were constructed of a taupe suede upper with sleek lace-up closure and a thick, lug-style, non-slip rubber sole. Usually made of leather, the oxford style shoe can be unisex and have become a popular all-weather shoe. The shoe has been seen on every celebrity in every style from the likes of Gigi Hadid to Kourtney Kardashian.

A closer look at Orlando Bloom’s shoes. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Santoni suede lace-up shoes. CREDIT: Santoni

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Orlando Bloom attends the “Gran Turismo” Photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach Club on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

“Gran Turismo” is an upcoming sports drama film directed by Neill Blomkamp inspired by a racing video game of the same name. The film is set to release on Aug. 11, 2023, and features a star-studded cast including Orlando Bloom, David Harbour and Archie Madekwe among others.

