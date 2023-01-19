Oprah Winfrey Meets With Maryland Governor Wes Moore in Purple Wool Dress & Ankle Boots

Oprah Winfrey stopped by Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s house. On Instagram, the television mogul shared a photo she’d taken with him and his wife Dawn and children Mia and James yesterday.

For the picture, Winfrey was clad in a purple dress, the free-flowing style comprised of lengthy and whimsical bell sleeves and a cozy, thick and woolen quality.

“The Color Purple” actress accessorized her ensemble with dangling silver earrings, chunky rings and her usual glasses but with a purple frame to match her dress. As for her hair, Winfrey wore her long dark locks back in a half-up half-down style pulled back out of her face.

Winfrey stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stacked block heels and a sleek silhouette. The sleek pair were made of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance. A go-to shoe style for many, Winfrey included, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey has her own signature go-to styles. She often wears maxi and midi-length dresses in a range of colors by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. For footwear, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from similarly luxe labels like Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, the Tony Award-winning star can be spotted in sneakers by Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by McCartney.

