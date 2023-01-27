Oprah Winfrey Gives Power Suiting a Sparkling Twist in Sequin Blazer & Crocodile Boots at Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Premiere

Oprah Winfrey made a shimmering arrival at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures yesterday. The media mogul was joined by other stars like Tiffany Haddish, Jalen Rose, Angela Rye and Jurnee Smollett.

Winfrey suited up in a matching blazer and trousers covered in sequin. The set showcases a seamless blend of a clever textural mixture of lustrous silks and glimmers of sparkling sequins, making it an easy day-to-night look. It is tailored with a straight silhouette, and the glittering sequin jacket boasts a double-breasted style complete with peak lapels.

Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the trousers have a straight-leg silhouette cut and are defined by the same sequin embroidery. Winfrey coupled the set with a uniquely pleated cream and gray button-down that she wore underneath the blazer.

Winfrey pulled her hair back in a sleek and voluminous ponytail. Her makeup was natural yet stunning, with emphasis on her bold eyebrows. She wore larger-than-life round eyeglasses that coordinated with her suit. She opted for dainty diamond earrings and a petite clutch for accessories.

Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress and philanthropist selected a pair of crocodile-embossed boots to bring the look to completion. They were designed with a small kitten heel and pronounced square toe. It’s no secret that crocodile-embossed footwear is having a major moment right now. The trend has crawled its way into the hearts and collections of designers like Brother Vellies, Paris Texas, Trademark and Tibi. As for Winfrey’s footwear modus operandi, she often looks to comfier styles from Allbirds and Vionic when she’s off duty. She’s been seen donning Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo on red carpets.

Hulu’s six-part docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series, derived from a myriad of essays, seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

