Oprah Winfrey Rides Camel in Cargo Pants & Sneakers on Middle East Vacation With Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey visited Petra in Jordan with her best friend, Gayle King, and documented the whirlwind experience. Taking to Instagram with a carousel of photos on Sunday night, the legendary talk show host gave her millions of followers a glimpse of her trip to the Middle East.

The post shows snaps of the 69-year-old star riding a camel and posing with her journalist pal.

In several of the photos, Winfrey can be seen wearing olive cargo pants with a white and green colorblock knit top and a long off-white coat featuring tan stitching. She finished off her casual travel ensemble with a green scarf and sneakers boasting a neutral colorway. Another outfit sees her in a sky-blue sweater paired with darker blue pants and the same practical shoes. The iconic interviewer was also accessorized with a cream-colored crossbody bag and earrings.

A number of celebrities commented on the post, including Jessica Alba, who wrote: “Oh wow — this is the trip of my dreams,” and Rosie O’Donnell, who quipped: “look at u.” Meanwhile, lauded director Ava Duvernay commented: “Love this! New experiences! New things to learn always! Live it up!”

When it comes to her style, Winfrey is known for her signature maxi and midi dresses from top brands like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang. You’ll also find her sporting a classic sweater and trousers combination on many occasions, too. As for shoes, she often opts for flat silhouettes, from boots to pointy-toed styles to brogues. And where sneakers are concerned, the Tony Award-winning star is a fan of styles from Allbirds and Vionic.

