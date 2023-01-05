Oprah Winfrey Enjoys Hawaiian Hike With Gayle King in Breezy T-Shirt, Sweatpants & Chunky Boots

Oprah Winfrey is continuing her hiking streak alongside her best friend Gayle King. This time, the duo trekked through the beautiful landscape of Kauai island in Hawaii, where they filmed the classic 1999 film, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” On Wednesday, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host uploaded a new Instagram Reel, where she discusses her love for hiking and how she’s making her health a priority in 2023.

“Another day, another hike! And this one @gayleking had no problems with #HawaiiStateOfHealth,” Winfrey wrote under the post.

Winfrey appeared in casual style for the adventure, wearing a simple short-sleeve white T-shirt with baggy nude sweatpants. To block out the sun, the “Selma” actress accessorized with a wide-brimmed Fedora hat and oversized tinted sunglasses. Winfrey carried her essentials in a belt bag and also added dainty earrings and an Apple Watch.

Completing the philanthropist’s look was a pair of blue and black hiking boots. The silhouette had a round, chunky toe and sat on a rigged outsole for greater traction and comfort.

Winfrey’s close friend and CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King was also comfortably dressed for the occasion. The television personality wore a printed tank top with neon pink biker shorts and dark sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey has her own signature go-to styles. She often wears maxi and midi-length dresses in a range of colors by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. For footwear, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from similarly luxe labels like Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, the Tony Award-winning star can be spotted in sneakers by Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by McCartney.

