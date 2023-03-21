Oprah Winfrey Dons Preppy Look With Sneakers While Gayle King Takes a Mud Bath in Bikini & Clogs on Middle East Vacation

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the "Sidney" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 10, 2022 in Toronto.

Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King have been sharing snippets from their weekend trip to the Middle East together on Instagram.

The longtime pals visited Petra in Jordan and the Dead Sea, where King had a mud bath and floated in the salt lake during a rain storm. Sharing a video yesterday, the CBS journalist showed herself getting rubbed in mud while sporting a floral bikini top, black Adidas shorts and comfy blue clogs.

In the same short video, Winfrey could be seen wearing a preppy outfit consisting of a blue sweater worn over a white shirt, matching blue trousers and sneakers. The famous talk show host chose not to partake in the messy activity — instead opting to watch her friend before heading off to indulge in a facial.

The media mogul donned a pair of simple gray low-top sneakers featuring white accents and a classic lace-up design for the occasion. While hard to tell what brand the style is, it’s known that Winfrey is a fan of athletic shoes from Vionic, Allbirds, Nike and APL. The 69-year-old also carried a cream-colored bag, which she showed off while quipping, “I’m going to mosey on back — I’m getting my purse wet.”

King captioned her post: “Oh what a weekend … Petra … camels and one of the highlights: a Dead Sea float and mud bath ….as Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun … but in the end a great time was had by all…”

When getting a bit more dressed up, Winfrey will often wear long dresses from top brands like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang. As for shoes, when she’s not wearing sneakers, she tends to reach for flat silhouettes, from boots to pointy-toed styles to brogues.

