Oprah Winfrey Completes 10-Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike in Baby Pink Tracksuit & Chunky Boots With Gayle King

Oprah was casually dressed while achieving a major goal just before the beginning of the new year. Over the weekend, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host shared several videos from her hike with her best friend Gayle King.

In one of the Instagram Reel’s, Winfrey hikes her way to the top of a beautiful green landscape.

“During this gratitude hike I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey. A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good,” Winfrey wrote under the post.

When it came to the outfit, the “What I Know For Sure” author wore a pink tracksuit. Winfrey’s ensemble consisted of a zip-up hoodie and matching pants. To block out the sun, she covered her head with a wide-brimmed Fedora hat and continued to accessorize with black sunglasses and dainty drop earrings. Winfrey carried her essentials in a belt bag that she kept strapped around her waist.

Completing the philanthropist’s look was a pair of blue and black hiking boots. The silhouette had a round, chunky toe and sat on a rigged outsole for greater traction and comfort.

Winfrey’s close friend and CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King also joined the hike. Winfrey shared a video of King as she made her way to the top of the hill. The television personality appeared in vibrant style, wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt with lime green bike shorts. King followed in Winfrey’s footsteps for footwear. She tied her outfit together with white tube socks and gray hiking boots.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey has her own signature go-to styles. She often wears maxi and midi-length dresses in a range of colors by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. For footwear, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from similarly luxe labels like Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, the Tony Award-winning star can be spotted in sneakers by Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by McCartney.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Oprah Winfrey’s style through the years.