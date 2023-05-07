Olly Murs Opens Coronation Concert in Chelsea Boots, White Tank Top & Flower-Embellished Blazer

Olly Murs gave sharp suiting a shiny finish for the coronation concert in London today. The British singer and songwriter was among the list of star-studded performers to hit the stage at Windsor Castle. He performed his song “Dance With Me Tonight” during the event.

The coronation concert is part of the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Olly Murs performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Murs suited up in off-white as he belted out some of his hit singles on stage. The “Moves” artist outfit consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket that was decorated with one flower on the lapel and was streamlined with gold buttons. the musician completed his wardrobe with coordinating trousers and a white tank top.

Adding a dose of edge to the look, Murs slipped into a pair of black Chelsea boots. The silhouette was adorned with studs and featured an elongated square toe with a silver metal accent at the front and a small block heel. Chelsea boots are more than just a seasonal footwear staple. They are a versatile item for both men and women and will never go out of style.

Olly Murs performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Later on the show, Katy Perry took the stage wearing a striking gold dress to perform “Roar” and “Firework.”

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.