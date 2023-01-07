Olivia Wilde Is a Mom On the Go in a Colorful Mickey Mouse Crew Neck and Yellow and Red Suede Adidas Sambas

Olivia Wilde was spotted in Los Angeles today dropping off her kids Otis and Daisy at guitar lessons. The mom of two sported casual clothing for the errand, along with some colorful kicks.

Olivia Wilde took her kids Otis and Daisy to guitar lessons in Los Angeles Calif. on Jan. 7th, 2023. CREDIT: GP / MEGA

The “Babylon” star was dressed in a colorful crew neck sweater in cream with Micky Mouse on the front riding a bike under a rainbow. Wilde wore the extremely cute top with plain light was denim “mom jeans” with distressed knee detailing, the trousers seemingly very fitting for the motherly task at hand.

The mom on the go carried a large white tote bag on her shoulder and wore a bright green baseball cap with white lettering on the front. Wilde wore black shades that eclipsed her face and wore her ombred tresses in a messy no-fuss braid. The 38-year-old rounded out her look with a bright red pop of color featured on her nails.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress laced up yellow and red Adidas Samba low-top sneakers with recognizable serrated side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber outsoles with yellow suede uppers and a sleek white lace-up silhouette. The style has recently been associated with people like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and now Wilde, who embody the “it-girl” status, making them the recent hot commodity in closets all over the world. The trending sneaker comes in a variety of colorways and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and comfortable and endlessly walkable fit.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei, and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

