Olivia Wilde Makes a Case for Sheer in Pointy Pumps at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Olivia Wilde attended Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 show today during Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed head-to-toe in Saint Laurent, Wilde wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a sheer black slip ensemble.

Olivia Wilde attended Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Wilde’s transparent ensemble was worn underneath a large double-breasted wool jacket featuring boxy shoulders and shiny black buttons. The “Booksmart” director took her outfit to the next level with sharp black shades, which she took off for pictures.

Like her outfit, Wilde’s makeup was daring, and her lids smoked out with a lavender shade. As for her hair, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star wore her dark brown tresses parted down the middle, styled in loose voluminous waves.

On her feet, Wilde opted for a slanted but sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps that matched her dress for a monochrome moment. The pair featured thin heels that stood at around 3 to 4 inches, giving Wilde a conservative boost.

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

Olivia Wilde attended Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images