Olivia Wilde Cools Off Post-Workout in Sports Bra, Leggings and Black Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was spotted out in Los Angeles post-workout yesterday.

Olivia Wilde is seen on Feb. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Wilde was outfitted in typical workout attire which was comprised of a dark blue sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric featuring stark yellow striping detailing in pairs that ran down the sides of each pant leg and on the side of the bra. The “Booksmart” director carried a plain canvas tote and shielded her eyes with plain black sunnies. As for her hair, Wilde wore her dark tresses gathered up into a high slicked back hassle free ponytail.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze. After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress laced up all-black Adidas sneakers with matching black laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were black. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable, and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Wilde’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

