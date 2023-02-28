Olivia Wilde Gives Lux Tuxedo an Edgy Spin With Acid-Washed Denim & 5-Inch Heels During Paris Fashion Week Show

Olivia Wilde was photographed leaving her hotel in Paris today, during Paris Fashion Week, in a polished black and white ensemble.

For this look, Wilde donned a black satin-trimmed velvet blazer which channels the mood of ’80s Paris. The tailored slim fit has sharp satin peak lapels and padded shoulders. She wore the elegant garment on top of a classic white button-down shirt that she tucked into wide-leg jeans in a washed black colorway.

Olivia Wilde walks to the Dior Show in Paris on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress carried the Saint Laurent ES giant travel bag in quilted leather. The supple maxi bag designed with calf leather and embroidered with a tone-on-tone cassandre also featured top handles and a lock in a detachable leather case.

Olivia Wilde walks to the Dior Show in Paris on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA For footwear, the actress strapped on a pair of towering platform ankle boots in leather. Between the heel and platform height, she added at least 5 inches to her look. Platforms have been having their much-deserved moment for the past year, and rightfully so, as they offer up comfort and style like no other. Rick Owens, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Casadei and Stuart Weitzman are just a few designers that have tapped into this trend.

Olivia Wilde walks to the Dior Show in Paris on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands, including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

