×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Wilde Gives Lux Tuxedo an Edgy Spin With Acid-Washed Denim & 5-Inch Heels During Paris Fashion Week Show

By Joce Blake
Joce Blake

Joce Blake

More Stories By Joce

View All
Olivia Wilde cuts a chic figure as she walk to the Dior Show in Paris.
Olivia Wilde at “Don’t Worry Darling” NYC Premiere
Olivia Wilde at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival
Olivia Wilde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Olivia Wilde at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival
View Gallery 9 Images

Olivia Wilde was photographed leaving her hotel in Paris today, during Paris Fashion Week, in a polished black and white ensemble.

For this look, Wilde donned a black satin-trimmed velvet blazer which channels the mood of ’80s Paris. The tailored slim fit has sharp satin peak lapels and padded shoulders. She wore the elegant garment on top of a classic white button-down shirt that she tucked into wide-leg jeans in a washed black colorway.

Olivia Wilde cuts a chic figure as she walk to the Dior Show in Paris. 28 Feb 2023 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Tim Regas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA948704_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde walks to the Dior Show in Paris on Feb. 28, 2023
CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA
The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress carried the Saint Laurent ES giant travel bag in quilted leather. The supple maxi bag designed with calf leather and embroidered with a tone-on-tone cassandre also featured top handles and a lock in a detachable leather case.

Related

Noah Cyrus Goes Futuristic in Green Catsuit & Pantaleggings at Weinsanto's Paris Fashion Week 2023 Show

Blackpink's Jisoo Makes K-Pop History in Lace Dior Dress on Vogue France's Cover

Olivia Wilde Works Out in Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers & All-Black Attire

Olivia Wilde cuts a chic figure as she walk to the Dior Show in Paris. 28 Feb 2023 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Tim Regas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA948704_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde walks to the Dior Show in Paris on Feb. 28, 2023
CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA
For footwear, the actress strapped on a pair of towering platform ankle boots in leather. Between the heel and platform height, she added at least 5 inches to her look. Platforms have been having their much-deserved moment for the past year, and rightfully so, as they offer up comfort and style like no other. Rick Owens, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Casadei and Stuart Weitzman are just a few designers that have tapped into this trend.

Olivia Wilde cuts a chic figure as she walk to the Dior Show in Paris. 28 Feb 2023 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Tim Regas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA948704_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde walks to the Dior Show in Paris on Feb. 28, 2023
CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA
Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands, including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

PHOTOS:  Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Chanel, Kwaidan Editions & Valentino

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad