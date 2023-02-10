Olivia Wilde Updates Atheisure Style With Tied Shirt & Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was photographed leaving her gym in West Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in all-black athleisure.

The director of “Don’t Worry Darling” wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings and a black tank top with a lavender blue button-down shirt. Wilde unbuttoned and tied up the shirt at the waist with the sleeves casually rolled up to the elbows, updating her black workout outfit with a pop of color.

Olivia Wilde is seen in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Keeping it casual, Wilde sported black sunglasses and carried a canvas tote bag.

When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into her favorite Adidas sneakers. Wilde is often seen wearing the $150 Ultraboost style, which features monochrome black Primeknit uppers, complete with a lace-up silhouette. Molded heel counters and rubber soles finished the set, providing an added sporty finish to Wilde’s ensemble when worn with her coordinating leggings.

Adidas UltraBoost 22’s. CREDIT: Adidas

Wilde is a fan of Adidas sneakers, especially for her out-of-duty moments. However, when it comes to the red carpet and similar media appearances, Wilde’s style goes in the completely opposite direction. For more glamorous moments, you will typically catch the “Booksmart” director wearing metallic and well-embellished high-heeled sandals and elevated platforms from a variety of brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo.

