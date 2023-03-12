Olivia Wilde Embraces All-Black Style in Minidress & Pumps at W Magazine & Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Party

Olivia Wilde celebrated with Saint Laurent and W Magazine in style.

The actress and director attended an intimate directors’ dinner celebrating the culmination of awards season, hosted by W Magazine and Yves Saint Laurent. The event, held in Los Angeles on Thursday, also included guests like Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge and Zoe Kravitz.

Wilde wore an all-black look from YSL, which consisted of a black blazer with a minidress and tights. She paired the double-breasted blazer over a turtleneck mini dress with ruching on the side. Wilde added shiny, opaque black tights under the dress.

Wilde attends W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner on March 9 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

The “Bones” alum rounded out her look with even more black. She wore patent leather pumps with a sharp angular pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Wilde, Hayek and Coolidge attend W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner on March 9 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

