Olivia Wilde Works Out in Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers & All-Black Attire

Olivia Wilde was photographed post-workout in Los Angeles yesterday.

Wilde was dressed up in typical workout gear. On top, the “House” star styled a slouchy black hoodie with white writing on the front reading “Kate.” Paired alongside her hoodie, Wilde wore matching high-waisted black leggings made of a stretch fabric that likely aided her in ease of movement during her workout.

Olivia Wilde photographed post-workout while in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauer-Griffin

The “Booksmart” director a large blue water bottle and cooly sported plain black sunnies. On her shoulder, the thespian carried a cream-colored tote bag. As for her hair, Wilde wore her dark tresses gathered up into a high-slicked back hassle-free ponytail.

Olivia Wilde photographed post-workout while in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauer-Griffin

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director laced up all-black Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA sneakers with matching black laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and made of rubber, were black. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Wilde’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes. CREDIT: BG029/Bauer-Griffin

Adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Wilde has worn the all-black colorway of the running shoes nearly every day this February, but she’s been hitting the gym in them since last October. But this isn’t the only Adidas shoe the actress and director owns and wears on repeat. During the height of the pandemic, Wilde also often wore Adidas Superstar Sneakers in white and black.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

