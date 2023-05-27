Olivia Wilde Takes to the Gym in Black Athletic Wear and White Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was spotted hitting the gym yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “House” actress was clad in black athletic wear comprised of a sports bra worn with stretchy leggings that sat low on her hips. Overtop her sports bra, Wilde wore a cream jacket with a quilted texture, a collared neckline and gold zip-up hardware.

Olivia Wilde is seen on May 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Additionally, the “Her” star wore large black sunglasses and toted an aqua-colored aluminum water bottle. Wilde wore her dark brown tresses slicked back and worn up in a high ponytail.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director laced up all-white Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 sneakers with matching stark white laces and flexible mesh uppers. The soles were thick and made of rubber. The boost on the midsole cushions from the first step to the last mile, offering lasting comfort. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. The sneaker retails for $190 and comes in a wide range of sizes and colorways.

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Adidas Ultraboost 1 athletic sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

Athletic sneakers are a closet staple for many celebrities, Wilde included. The shoe style is often worn in causal settings in tandem with athleisure including leggings, sports bras, sweaters and t-shirts. In fact, the thespian recently donned similar Adidas Ultraboost sneakers in an all-black style while heading to the gym. Wilde often gravitates towards a range of Adidas sneakers in retro and athletic styles.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “In Time” actress regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese ankle boots over the years.

Olivia Wilde is seen on May 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

