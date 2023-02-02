Olivia Wilde Does Color-Blocking in Casual Style With Hot Pink Sweatpants, Green Sweater & Yellow Adidas Samba Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was spotted yesterday grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles clad in bright and cozy clothes.

The on-the-go star stepped out in a slouchy forest green crewneck sweater that kept Wilde cozy. On bottom, she wore hot pink sweatpants, also with a slouchy fit, the vibrant shade complementing the neutral nature of her top.

Olivia Wilde is seen on Feb. 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Wilde sported black sunnies with half-white frames and wore her hair up in a messy bun, keeping it casual.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress laced up yellow and red Adidas Samba low-top sneakers with recognizable serrated side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber outsoles with yellow suede uppers and a sleek white lace-up silhouette.

The style has recently been associated with people like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, who embody the “it-girl” status, making them the recent hot commodity in closets all over the world. The trending sneaker comes in a variety of colorways and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and a comfortable and endlessly walkable fit.

The “Booksmart” director is known for gravitating towards colorful and casual pieces made for running errands or getting a quick workout in. Think leggings and sweaters with crew necks emblazoned with colorful characters or motifs on them. On dressier occasions, Wilde can be found wearing sharp blazers, pleated skirts, and sheer dresses featuring whimsical elements from top brands like Dior, Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney among others.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

