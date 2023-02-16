Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in Burgundy Sports Bra, Matching Leggings & Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was photographed post-workout in Los Angeles yesterday.

Wilde was outfitted in typical workout attire which was comprised of a burgundy sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric featuring contrasting white striping detailing in pairs that ran down the sides of each pant leg and on the side of the bra.

Olivia Wilde is seen on Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Booksmart” director carried a green hoodie and a large blue water bottle and cooly sported plain black sunnies. As for her hair, Wilde wore her dark tresses gathered up into a high slicked back hassle-free ponytail.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director laced up all-black Adidas sneakers with matching black laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were black. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Wilde’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

