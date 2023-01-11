Olivia Rodrigo Keeps it Casual in Long Trench Coat, Jeans & Dr. Martens Boots in New York

Olivia Rodrigo went with an easygoing fit for her latest outing.

The “Driver’s License” singer stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night. For her night out, she wore a mustard yellow trench coat with dark buttons that offered a pop of color against the otherwise neutral outfit. Under her jacket, she added a black crewneck sweater. Rodrigo also wore light gray high-waisted straight-leg jeans.

Rodrigo steps out in NYC on Jan. 10. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rodrigo carried a black knit bag and kept her accessories to a minimum.

As for footwear, the Grammy-winning musician added a pair of classic combat boots to complete her look. She wore black lace-up Docs with a short platform base and black laces. Dr. Martens boots are always the essential footwear choice when remaking a ’90s-inspired outfit. The brand is often associated with the grunge style of the time, which has been attributed to many different music trailblazers.

Rodrigo steps out in NYC on Jan. 10. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Rodrigo frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy personal style. When she’s not in leather boots by Dr. Martens, some of her go-to styles include Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions and red carpets, she can be seen in heeled styles by Nicholas Kirkwood, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

