Olivia Palermo Wears Plaid in Printed Pleated Maxi Skirt and Peep-Toe Pumps at Elie Saab’s Fall ’23 Show

Olivia Palermo attended Elie Saab’s fall 2023 show in Paris today.

Olivia Palermo attends the Elie Saab fall show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

The fashionable socialite’s look was comprised of a black turtleneck worn underneath what appeared to be a short sleeve plaid button down. The top was tucked into a high waisted maxi skirt, also in a matching plaid, with a pleated effect. Underneath her skirt sat a black pair of what looked to be trousers with splayed hems that shown a spotlight on Palermo’s shoes.

Palermo accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating black pointed toe pumps featuring rounded toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

A closer look at Olivia Palermo’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months, but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. For Palermo, the all-black pair worked on adding a touch of glamour to her already sophisticated ensemble.

Palermo is a longtime member of the fashion industry, having gotten her start as a New York socialite and working for “Elle” and Diane von Furstenberg. The influencer often opts for glamorous heels for formal occasions, hailing from established and emerging brands including Titi Adesa, Giannico, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei. Off-duty, she typically wears lace-up boots and loafers by Fratelli Rossetti, Alexander McQueen and Sam Edelman, as well as AGL moccasins, Gucci slippers and Alberta Ferretti mules.

Olivia Palermo attends the Elie Saab fall show on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

