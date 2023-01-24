Olivia Palermo Goes Girly Grunge in Floral Dress & Lug-Sole Boots at Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Olivia Palermo attended Giambattista Valli’s fashion show at Haute Couture Fashion Week. The show, held in Paris on Monday, included other guests like Sabrina Carpenter and Dove Cameron.

To the event, the socialite wore a black embroidered matching jacket and dress. Both of the pieces featured large florals with white and green colors. The long jacket fell past Palermo’s knees and used one button for a closure. She accessorized with massive drop earrings and a silver bag with a sparkly, beaded strap.

Palermo attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Palermo added a grungey touch to the outfit with her footwear. She wore dramatic thigh-high boots with a chunky lug sole and low heels. The black leather boots reached the bottom hem of Palermo’s dress.

Palermo is a longtime member of the fashion industry, having gotten her start as a New York socialite and working for “Elle” and Diane von Furstenberg. The influencer often opts for glamorous heels for formal occasions, hailing from established and emerging brands including Titi Adesa, Giannico, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

