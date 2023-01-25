Olivia Palermo Takes Lux Leather in Pointy Boots to Elie Saab’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Olivia Palermo is keeping busy during Paris’ Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The socialite sat front row on Tuesday at Elie Saab’s spring 2023 show. She joined her husband, Johannes Huebl, plus other celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and “Emily in Paris” actor Paul Forman. To this show, Palermo went with a nearly all-leather look. She wore a black leather jacket with the sleeves pushed up. The jacket featured button closures and floral embellishments. She added a black turtleneck top under the coat, which was covered in small colorful florals. Palermo completed with a black leather midi skirt with an A-line structure.

Palermo attends the Elie Saab Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The fashion influencer finished her look with a pair of black boots. Her knee-high boots were also made of leather, and featured a sharp pointed toe as well as a stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Palermo attends the Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24. CREDIT: Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images

Before she made her way to the Elie Saab show, Palermo attended Georges Chakra’s show. To this event, she wore a metallic silver mini-skirt with a black turtleneck. She added a sheer embroidered black jacket over the top and completed the look with thigh-high black leather boots with a lug sole and a black purse.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

