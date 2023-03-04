Olivia Culpo Slops On Pointy Pumps With Fishnet Skirt at Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Olivia Culpo put her own twist on monochromatic styling for Victoria Beckham’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. The reality star and fashion influencer joined an A-list guest list that included Eva Longoria, Sabrina Elba and Ashley Graham.

Culpo was effortless chic for the occasion, arriving in a full all-black outfit. Her wardrobe included a short-sleeve cropped top, which she paired with a high-waist maxi skirt. The skirt featured fringe accents near the knees and had a fishnet hemline.

Olivia Culpo attends the Victoria Beckham fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Olivia Culpo attends the Victoria Beckham fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Culpo elevated her ensemble with dark sunglasses and a large leather clutch. She parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. As for glam, she went with soft makeup.

Completing the media personality’s look was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s pointed-toe pumps at Victoria Beckham’s fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show on March 3, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

