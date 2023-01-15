Miss Universe Host Olivia Culpo Goes High-Low Onstage in Sparkling Dress With Romantic Details & Pointy Pumps

Olivia Culpo is hosting tonight’s Miss Universe 2023 pageant, which will be taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Culpo will be replacing Steve Harvey and co-hosting alongside “The Real” host Jeannie Mai.

Miss Universe 2023 hosts Jeannie Mai Jenkins, left, and Olivia Culpo speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Culpo Sisters” reality star stepped on stage wearing a black high-low dress that featured allover opaque sequins. The bustier-style bodice featured sheer panels and romantic floral lace embroidery. The silhouette included a cropped skirt and the front and a floor-length hem in the back. She coordinated the dress with leggings underneath. Pointed-toe patent pumps and velvet gloves completed the look.

Related Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Makes Statement in Shock Orange Bikini at Miss Universe 2023 Swimsuit Competition Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel Shines in NASA-Inspired Outfit With Metallic Boots on Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes Competition

Culpo was joined by her co-host, Mai who wore an embellished dress featuring rhinestones and satin peekaboo black bustier underneath.

Miss Universe 2023 hosts Jeannie Mai Jenkins, left, and Olivia Culpo speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images In 2012, Culpo represented the United States at the 61st Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. She won the competition, becoming the eighth representative from the United States to win the title and the first since Brook Lee was crowned Miss Universe 1997.

Tonight, 85 contestants compete for the 2023 crown.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant celebrates international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, the event will find contestants from at least 80 countries competing for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.”

Miss Universe 2023 hosts Jeannie Mai Jenkins, left, and Olivia Culpo speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images

The event will be sponsored by fashion, beauty and hospitality brands, including Carnival, Cream Silk, Hyatt Regency, J. by Jacqueline Aguilera, Jojo Bragais, Lazada, Liva, Muba, Portia and Scarlett and Olivia Quido. Miss Ukraine (Viktoria Apanasenko), Miss USA (R’Bonney Gabriel) and Miss Russia (Anna Linnikova) are viewed as top competitors in this year’s event. Judges for the occasion will include actress Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2023 Evening Gowns & Heels: See All the Contestants