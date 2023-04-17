Olivia Culpo Styles Miu Miu Pocket Miniskirt With Western Boots for Coachella 2023

Olivia Culpo put her own spin on Western style while attending Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 on Sunday.

For the festivities, the model and reality star donned a knee-length camel-colored coat. Adding a dose of edge to the look, Culpo complemented the outerwear with a strapless bralette that included a white square neckline and featured a thick black buckled overlay at the center.

Olivia Culpo attends Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Olivia Culpo attends Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Taking things up a notch, the fashion influencer teamed her top with a Miu Miu miniskirt. The piece gave the illusion of a belt bag due to its large leather front square pockets and was held together by a thick, dark brown belt. Culpo accessorized her wardrobe with dark aviator shades, thin hoop earrings and layered choker necklaces. As for glam, the media personality opted for soft makeup and slicked her hair back into a bun.

When it came down to the shoes, Culpo completed her look with brown suede western boots. The slip-on silhouette featured a long slit near the shaft, thick pull straps on the side and a pointy ombré outsole.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s western boots at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Western boots have become a top trend this season. The slip-on style has been wavering on and off, but is back for another spin in the spotlight in 2023. The boots have easily become an essential wardrobe staple due to their versatility and comfortable construction.

Olivia Culpo attends Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

