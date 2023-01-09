Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Goes 49ners-Red in Bralette & Pointy Pumps for Football Game Win Over Cardinals

Olivia Culpo went red to celebrate her boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, and his team, the San Francisco 49ers, last night. The 49ers clinched its spot in the playoffs after winning by 38-13 against the Arizona Cardinals at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

After the game, the former Miss Universe layered a fiery red silk triangle bralette with a red Retroféte metallic jacket that featured a button-down front. She paired the top with matching red metallic high-waisted pants that featured a crinkle-textured look. The gleaming set is from the brand’s holiday 2023 collection.

To accessorize, Culpo opted for an embellished metallic mini handbag with silver-toned hardware. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her glowing look that featured a nude lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of red leather pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

During the game, Culpo wore a more casual ensemble that featured a black varsity jacket with an assortment of 49ers patches. She added a solid black crewneck top to the look. The model paired the jacket with a black skirt and tights.

Olivia Culpo at Levi’s Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals game on Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Culpo slipped into a pair of black leather boots with a knee-high sleeve that covered the bottom part of the shoe leaving just the almond toe visible. The top of the sleeve was decorated with a silver-toned buckle that matched the one on her leather belt.

