Olivia Culpo Poses in Sleek Knee-High Boots With Christian McCaffre’s Mom Lisa in Philadelphia

Olivia Culpo looked stylish in head-to-toe black this Sunday while on a trip to Philadelphia in support of her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s team lost by 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing their chances to be at the Super Bowl this year.

Before the game, Culpo posed on Instagram alongside her boyfriend’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, who also dressed all in black for the occasion. Later on, the model shared Instagram stories showing the two of them cheering on a bus with the rest of the running back’s family on their way to the game that took place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Olivia Culpo and Lisa McCaffrey on Instagram CREDIT: Instagram

Related Jordan Mailata's Fiancé Niki Ikahihifo-Bender Kicks Back in Retro Jordans to Celebrate Eagles Win Over 49ers at Football Game Kate Upton Flatters Her Feet in Barely-There Sandals With Purple High-Slit Dress at BBWAA Awards With Husband Justin Verlander NFL Star Dallas Goedert Goes Viral With Floss Dance in Nike Cleats After Eagles Win Over 49ers at Football Game

The former Miss Universe is continuing her love affair with all-black outfits this winter, matching her skin-tight long-sleeved black body suit with a long black coat to her ankles, while her mother-in-law opted for a brighter look that included embroidered stars all over her jacket.

The “Culpo Sisters” star glammed up the suit with a golden three-chain Chanel belt she usually wears with black tops and even swimsuits and extra large gold knot earrings. For hair and makeup, Culpo went for her signature tight ponytail with a marked part in the middle, smokey eyes in earthy tones and glossy lips finished with a darker brown lip liner.

Culpo wrapped up the look with a pair of black knee-high leather boots featuring high heels and pointed toes that gave the fashion influencer a full Catwoman vibe.

As far as shoe styles go, Olivia often favors trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman are among the footwear brands she regularly wears. On the red carpet, she wears heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments