Olivia Culpo Gets Romantic in Accordion Lace Dress & Heels at Blossom Ball

Olivia Culpo looked stunning at the 11th annual Blossom Ball in New York City last night. Hosted by the Endometriosis Foundation of America, the event was held at the Cipriani 42nd Street.

Culpo, who is an EndoFound Ambassador was one of the night’s honorees, received the Blossom Award alongside Corinne Foxx. For the affair, the model and reality star wore a black accordion gown by Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 collection. The dress included lace trimming, a corseted bodice and a dramatic skirt.

Olivia Culpo attends the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Aurora Rose for Variety

Placing more emphasis on her ensemble, Culpo simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. As for glam, the fashion influencer slicked her hair back into a low bun and rounded out the look with soft makeup.

Olivia Culpo speaks onstage at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Endometriosis F

Unfortunately, the length of Culpo’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with pointed-toe heels or strappy sandals. For formal or red carpet events, the “Other Woman” actress tends to gravitate towards styles from luxury labels like Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin.

Olivia Culpo attends the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Aurora Rose for Variety

