North West Recreates Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance in White Outfit With Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Cannon

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance has remained trending on social media ever since it aired on Feb. 12. Several content creators and A-list stars have taken to social media to recreate the record-breaking show.

North West is the latest star to reenact the performance. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recruits Mariah Carey’s daughter, Monroe Cannon, to reenact the viral concert.

The quick clip sees North and Monroe in the hallway of a home. The recording kicks off with Monroe dressed in all-red attire similar to Rihanna and lip-syncing the lyrics to “Work” into a pink microphone. Monroe’s outfit consisted of a red bomber jacket, midi dress and white ankle socks.

North dances behind her dressed in an all-white to resemble Rihanna’s backup dancers. The 9-year-old’s look included a white zip-up hoodie and coordinating flare-leg pants. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized with dark oversized sunglasses and styled her hair in long knotless braids.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

North decided to go barefoot for the chill night at home. However, she tends to gravitate towards sporty and comfortable shoe styles.

North is known for often wearing chunky Yeezy sneakers, including custom designs, as well as fluffy slide sandals by children’s brands including Akid. However, in recent months, she’s also adopted an edgy aesthetic, wearing styles like leather combat boots and Balenciaga’s nameplate platform Crocs clogs.

Kim Kardashian and North West going for lunch at L’AVENUE Restaurant after walking the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA North also wore her first pair of high heels publicly in May 2022; formerly, she was frequently known to wear Kardashian’s high-end footwear around the house as a toddler— even her $1,700 mirrored Balenciaga boots. Now that she’s evidently begun wearing more styles in public, only time will tell if they’ll become signatures as she grows up.

PHOTOS: Discover West’s shoe style over the years in the gallery.