North West Does Cartwheels With Katy Perry in Ripped Jeans & Combat Boots at ‘Play’ in Las Vegas

North West joined Katy Perry on stage at the singer’s “Play” residency concert in Las Vegas at Resorts World on Saturday night. Perry invited West to the stage, who was joined by her friends as they all danced to “Swish Swish,” while doing cartwheels.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian wore a white graphic T-shirt underneath a black bomber jacket that featured zipper accents along the sleeves. She paired the look with high-waisted black ripped wide-leg jeans.

West accessorized the look with a black leather Prada pouch that had a circular shape with a silver chain shoulder strap and the brand’s metal triangle logo. She kept her dark brown hair in a side-swept half-up style with two ponytails meeting the rest of her hair with soft curls at the ends.

The TikTok star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black ankle boots, also by Prada. The sleek silhouette featured a patent leather upper with a rounded toe at the front. The boots brought height to the look with a rugged platform sole.

West was also joined by her cousin and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, who was seen wearing a light blue ensemble with a long sleeve knit sweater and an embellished tulle skirt.

Other stars that attended last night’s show included Sia and Paris Hilton.

Even with her young age, West has still been known to always have a high-end footwear collection with her toddler shoes from brands like Balenciaga. She often slips into a pair of sneakers or fluffy slide sandals. Recently, she has been seen in more grunge looks with leather combat boots and platform Crocs clogs. The 9-year-old was seen in her first pair of high heels in May 2022. She was also one of the youngest faces sitting front row at many fashion week events last season. West also performed during her father’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

