Noah Cyrus Goes Futuristic in Green Catsuit & Pantaleggings at Weinsanto’s Paris Fashion Week 2023 Show

After hitting a few Milan Fashion Week shows, Noah Cyrus made her way to Paris.

The “July” singer attended Weinsanto’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The house showed its fall womenswear collection in the French city.

Cyrus wore a light green catsuit from the brand to the show. Her garment featured long glove sleeves and a turtleneck. She wore a matching dress over top with a high slit up the left leg. The sleeveless garment blended in seamlessly with the catsuit.

Cyrus attends the Weinsanto show at Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The catsuit also featured footwear. The piece melted from pants into heels, known as the pantalegging. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings with built-in pointy stiletto boots. Though made popular in recent years by Balenciaga, the fashion/footwear fusion didn’t start with Spanish brand. Nearly a decade ago, shoe designer Tamara Mellon dreamt up a style she called “legging boots,” which she’d pitched during her tenure at Jimmy Choo without success.

A closer look at Cyrus’ footwear. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

For footwear, Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

