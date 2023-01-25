Noah Cyrus Brings the Night Sky to Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show in Patchwork Dress

Noah Cyrus had a standout fashion moment at Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today.

The “Stay Together” singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown that featured a textured neckline combined with ruffled vintage threads. The majority of the dress featured a patchwork design with different shades of blue and gray on satin and embellished material.

In the center of the gown laid a moon and sky panel. The hemline was filled with a shredded navy blue wool that graced the floor. The unique piece is from the designer’s fall 2019 Haute Couture collection.

Noah Cyrus attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Cyrus opted for gold accessories with a long ring and a pair of structured hoops. She kept her black locks in a sleek style pushed behind her shoulders and away from her face that sported a minimal makeup look that featured a light pink lip.

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden underneath her floor-length gown. She most likely slipped into a pair of black platform pumps. The singer gravitates towards edgier styles of shoes.

Cyrus was dressed by Lyna Lyson who also works with other stars like Halsey. The stylist also created the singer’s gothic look she wore to Alexandre Vauthier’s summer 2023 Show yesterday. Cyrus was seen wearing a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear underneath a sheer pleated floor-length dress with black strappy sandals.

The singer was sitting front row alongside Doja Cat who continues to master dramatic dressing in an oversized blazer, heels, and an eyelash mustache.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

