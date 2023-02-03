Noah Cyrus Styles Baby Doll Bonnet With Sheer Gloves & Thigh-High Boots for Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Noah Cyrus donned an all-white outfit to attend the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles last night.

Wearing a piece from Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 collection, Cyrus selected an off-the-shoulder frock designed with an asymmetrical hemline which offered the perfect juxtaposition. Cyrus completed the look with a frilled baby doll bonnet and sheer gloves creating a dynamically glamorous outfit.

Noah Cyrus attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, the singer strapped on a pair of thigh-high leather boots. The silhouette was designed with a pointy toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Cyrus’ footwear style often includes strappy sandals, combat, and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The “Make Me” singer has been spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. She’s also unafraid of a major height boost for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

Noah Cyrus attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stella McCartney hosted a legendary party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, MUNA and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

