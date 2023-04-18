Noah Cyrus Performs on ‘American Idol’ in Distressed Lace Dress With Crochet Bonnet & Lace-Up Boots

Noah Cyrus brought her gritty style to the latest episode of ABC’s “American Idol” on Monday night.

The Grammy-nominated singer joined co-judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as a mentor of the top 26 competitors, who performed from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Cyrus also hit the stage during the reality competition series to perform her new single with Vance Joy, “Everybody Needs Someone.”

Cyrus took to Instagram to share a clip of her performance. The “July” artist appeared onstage in a sheer cream dress. The backless piece had a halter neckline, lace accents on one side with ruffles on the other and a daring front center slit. The garment also included distressed detailing at the back.

“i’m so proud and excited for my singers on #IDOL tonight . i feel very lucky to have met some very special and inspiring people… also played a little bit of my new song w/ @vancejoy ,, “everybody needs someone” Cyrus captioned the video.

The “Hannah Montana” star complemented her outfit with a white crochet bonnet. Adding a dose of to her look, Cyrus added a collection of midi rings and long bejeweled nails. She styled her hair straight and opted for soft makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, Cyrus completed her outfit with tan lace-up knee-high boots. The shiny style had a triangular pointed toe and was set on a thick heel.

Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat, and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui, and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of athletic and comfy Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, Cyrus is also unafraid of a major boost in height for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn on multiple occasions over the years.

