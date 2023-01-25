Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show

Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear.

Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage.

Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the tops of each toe were intersecting thin straps that gave the footwear a feminine touch. More black straps traveled up Cyrus’ feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Cyrus included.

Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of athletic and comfy Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, Cyrus is also unafraid of a major boost in height for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn on multiple occasions over the years.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

