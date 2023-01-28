Nina Dobrev Fights Off the Cold in Camo Puffer Jacket and Nike Air Force 1s

Nina Dobrev pulled the curtain back on social media, sharing a slideshow of images of her walking her dog out in the snow on Instagram today with the caption, “instagram vs reality.”

All bundled up, Dobrev sported a camouflage hooded puffer in white, gray and red, the eye-catching oversized style keeping her very warm in Aspen, Colo., where she snapped a photo in front of the store Mavericks (which is also the name of her dog).

On bottom, the “Vampire Diaries” star sported black leggings made of a comfortable stretch fabric that upped the warmth aspect of her ensemble.

On the accessories front, Dobrev donned a black beanie, hiding away her long brown locks, and shielded her eyes with coordinating sunglasses.

As for footwear in the last photo, Dobrev laced up Nike Air Force 1s with a burgundy swoosh and aerodynamic mesh detailing. The low-top style was mainly off-white with thick rubber soles and rounded toes that gave the slightly sporty footwear traction and height. Many celebrities are a fan of Nike Air Force 1s, Dobrev included.

Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

